The mayor of Rigaud is agreeing to take a second look at the town’s budget after he proposed a 10 per cent property tax hike.

Scores of Rigaud residents showed up at city hall for the council meeting Monday night to tell Mayor Hand Gruenwald Jr. they’re not happy with his plan.

Gruenwald said the devastating spring flooding is largely to blame for the heavy hike, because it cost the town $400,000.

Now he’s agreeing to defer the taxes – which for some will equal about $400 – and take another look at the budget to determine if he can cut expenses elsewhere to take the burden off homeowners.

Furious residents said other municipalities got hit by floods and are only seeing 2 to 3 per cent hike.

“It’s too much because if the flood situation cost the city too much, it should be resolved by the city, not by all the owners. We are victims of flooding and we have to pay for it?“ said Rigaud resident Yvon Mathieu.

Many residents say it’s especially hard on them because they still have not received their compensation packages for the damage to their homes as a result of the spring flooding.