'Ride of Silence' quietly rolls through Montreal to remember fallen cyclists

More than 100 cyclists led a "Ride of Silence" in Montreal Wednesday to commemorate cyclists who have died in bike collisions.

It's an event that takes place every year in more than 450 cities around the world. In Montreal, the silent ride started in Jarry Park and continued for 8 kilometres.

Last year, there were 16 cyclists who died on Quebec streets — the highest in one year since 2013.

