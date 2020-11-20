MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating a 24-year-old man they suspect is involved in a home invasion earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tommy Lee Guay-Arpin, who they say illegally entered a home in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Nov. 11 with two other armed individuals.

Police say the suspects robbed and assaulted the two occupants inside the home.

The two suspects have already been arrested and appeared on Nov.12 on various charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession for the purpose of drug trafficking and forcible confinement.

Tommy Lee Guay-Arpin is still wanted by the police. They say he is considered violent and could be armed.

Guay-Arpin is 24 years old, 6 feet (185 cm) tall and weighs in 170 lbs (77kg). He has brown eyes and light brown hair.

A reward of up to $ 2,000 is being offered by Info-Crime for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Tommy Lee Guay-Arpin can speak anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. If you see this individual, immediately call 911 to inform the police of his whereabouts.