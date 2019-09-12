

Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal





One of Broadway’s most historically important plays is making history all over again in a Montreal theatre.

‘A Raisin in the Sun’ was the first play to be written by a black woman and directed by a black man to ever run on Broadway. Now, a French-language version of the play, dubbed ‘Heritage: A Raisin in the Sun’ is running at the Jean-Duceppe Theatre.

Mike Payette, the play’s director, noted that the vast majority of the cast is black and the play is the first time the theatre has hosted a play directed by a black person or by a black playwrite.

He noted that the play is being put on just a year after another play caused controversy due to its treatment of race. SLAV was heavily criticized due to its primarily white cast singing songs written by black slaves. The play’s run at the Montreal Jazz Festival was cancelled but a rewritten version was later presented in several Quebec theatres.