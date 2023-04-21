Revenue Quebec offering tax deadline 'flexibility' to residents due to ice storm

Quebecers who were affected by this month's devastating ice storm might be eligible to get a break during tax season this year.

Revenue Quebec said that it will offer some leniency to some taxpayers "who suffered the repercussions of the freezing rain episode and for which the fulfillment of its tax obligations on time is compromised."

Some residents and business owners have shared concerns about being able to file their income tax returns by the May 1 deadline, the revenue agency said in a news release.

People wishing for some leniency on interest and penalties related to their income tax returns can request "flexibility" with Revenue Quebec by filling out the MR-94.1 form online.

"Revenu Québec will analyze it on a case-by-case basis, and will take the appropriate action depending on the specifics of each case," the release stated.

At the height of the storm, which started on April 5, just over one million Hydro-Quebec customers lost electricity, forcing several residents in Montreal to stay warm in multiple overnight emergency shelters. Power was restored to all customers more than one week later.

On the federal side, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) said the tax deadline is not being extended due to the massive strike of thousands of federal government workers, including CRA employees. The CRA is urging the roughly 13 million taxpayers to still file their taxes by the May 1 deadline.