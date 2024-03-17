'Resurgence' of French in Maine gives francophones hope, but fears, challenges remain
For decades, Cecile Thornton had little motivation to speak French. Born into the minority francophone community in Lewiston, Maine, she says she and her family were often the target of ridicule.
"I was ashamed of my francophone roots," she recalled in a recent phone interview in French. "There were a lot of people who laughed at and mocked us." Thornton, whose maiden name is Desjardins, married an anglophone and didn't teach her children French. It eventually disappeared from her daily life, and she says she lost her ability to converse in the language as a result.
That changed in 2016, when she began attending French-language meet-ups led by local immigrants from West Africa. Thornton says those conversations inspired her to reconnect with her mother tongue. "The African community helped me feel proud to be Franco," she said.
Now 68 years old, Thornton has become an advocate for French speakers in Maine, one of several members of the state's francophone community striving to preserve their language and heritage. They hope a wave of recent African immigration and a growing recognition of the state's Franco-American population will spark renewed interest in their cause. But the number of French speakers in Maine is dwindling, leading some to fear for their future.
Like Thornton, many francophone Mainers decided not to pass down their language in the 20th century. Children who did speak French faced further repression. A 1919 state law that banned education in French "had a long-term impact on how people perceived the value of their language," said Patrick Lacroix, director of the Acadian Archives, housed in the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Maine only repealed the rule in 1969.
U.S. Census Bureau data underline the francophone community's growing vulnerability. The agency estimated that about 30,000 of the more than 1.3 million people in the state spoke French at home in 2022, down from 33,000 in 2018 and from more than 40,000 four years before that.
Don Lévesque, a 76-year-old member of the centuries-old Acadian population in northern Maine, says his outlook on local efforts to promote French changes daily. "Sometimes I'm optimistic, sometimes I'm not," he confessed in an interview.
Lévesque is the president of Le Club Français in the town of Madawaska on the border with New Brunswick, where he now lives. Founded in the 1990s by a group of residents concerned about the survival of their language, Le Club Français now offers French pre-kindergarten and elementary after-school programs, as well as conversational French courses for adults, he said.
Next, the organization wants to create more opportunity for Maine Acadians to develop social lives in French, through such things as community suppers or movie nights. Le Club Français is also planning cultural excursions into New Brunswick, Lévesque said.
But engaging younger residents is a challenge, he admitted. "Sometimes I feel like a dinosaur," he said. "The French speaking dinosaur in an English world."
A second French-speaking population, in southern Maine, descends from Canadian immigrants who worked in the area's many mills in the 19th and 20th centuries. Jan Sullivan, a native francophone who leads a French conversation group at the Franco Center of performing arts in Lewiston, says African newcomers have "reawakened" the language in the community.
Though immigration has fuelled a welcome boost to French, it might not be enough to save the language, Sullivan warned. "I think it'll survive for a few more years, several more years," she lamented. "But eventually, I'm afraid it's dying."
Others are resisting the narrative of a culture in inevitable decline. Among them is Susan Pinette, a University of Maine professor and director of its Franco-American Center in the town of Orono, one of several institutions in the state working to publicize the community's history. In an interview, she said the centre aims to counter portrayals of language and cultural loss by highlighting ongoing Franco-American activism.
"The community is changing and that's a good thing," she said. "We don't want (to be) a museum piece of something that's stuck in the past."
Lacroix agreed that what he called the "doom and gloom" narrative often ignores the grassroots efforts that have helped enhance the visibility of Maine's Acadian community and organizations like his that foreground Franco-American heritage. "I think increasingly we are getting the attention of people in the state, which is really the first step even before we can start asking for greater support," he said.
On Tuesday, the Maine legislature hosted a small ceremony to celebrate the state's Francophonie Day. In its resolution proclaiming the holiday, the body cited a "resurgence in the use of the French language and a heightened appreciation of Franco-American heritage throughout the state."
Despite the challenges facing French in Maine, Thornton said she remains hopeful for its future. She also encouraged Quebecers to cherish their connection to the language.
"If people in Quebec, they hold on to their French, they teach their children French, it's going to be a very good thing for the language," she said.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Exclusive: Former Mountie William Majcher, accused of being an agent for China, says he's a 'patriot not a traitor'
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed in large fire
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Homeowners, realtors should take steps to protect against title fraud: experts
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
Looting is on the rise in Haiti. Among the victims: UNICEF and Guatemala's consul
As Haiti once again spirals into chaos with another wave of gang violence, a number of government and aid agencies reported Saturday that their facilities and aid supplies have been looted.
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
Netanyahu snaps back against growing U.S. criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, saying the pressure won’t stop Israel from achieving "total victory."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed in large fire
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.
-
Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
-
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Changes underway for Saint John City Market
Vendors are optimistic of the new ideas coming to the Saint John City Market as part of the city’s strategic plans which includes 65 different initiatives.
-
Patients relocated after flooding at Halifax healthcare facility
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Timmins area under winter weather travel advisory
Snow will be falling in Timmins area on Sunday – with up to 10 cm expected throughout the day.
London
-
'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in a F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
London’s Vision Impaired Curling team preparing for national tournament
With a little help, Tim Prohaszka throws a rock at Highland Curling Club in London, Ont. The blind curler is part of the London Vision Impaired Curling team headed to Edmonton, Alta. for the upcoming national tournament.
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
Kitchener
-
Early start to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parties in Waterloo
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year but you wouldn’t know it in Waterloo, Ont. Hundreds of university and college students, dressed all in green, made their way to Marshall Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
19-year-old hit by vehicle in University District
A 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo’s University District.
-
Former employees rallying outside Dutchie’s store allege they’re owed wages
With new allegations emerging about a Kitchener, Ont. grocery store, some former employees made their complaints known – in person.
Windsor
-
32-year-old man in custody following standoff: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in custody after a four hour-long standoff in Dover Township late Friday night.
-
2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism
Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.
-
Correctional officer stabbed by inmate at Windsor, Ont. jail with makeshift weapon
A correctional officer at a Windsor detention facility was attacked by an inmate wielding a makeshift weapon, sustaining injuries to his cheek and neck area, according to the union representing employees at the jail.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with Stunt driving after going double the speed limit
A Caledon man has been charged with stunt driving after going more than double the posted speed limit.
-
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie
Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, meaning many of Barrie's bars and pubs will host events that span from early afternoon until late at night.
-
Robotics competition returns to Georgian College
Georgian College was the site of the First Robotics district qualifying event on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
-
A&W employee injured after vehicle crashes into North Vancouver restaurant
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.
-
Washington Capitals edge Vancouver Canucks 2-1
Details proved to be the difference maker for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Winnipeg
-
One person sent to hospital after two fires on Winnipeg’s Main Street
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Saturday night, after battling two fires on Main Street just hours apart.
-
Investigation underway into death of distressed man found in Winnipeg apartment
A 35-year-old man is dead after he was found with serious injuries in a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Saturday.
-
One person hospitalized after Young Street apartment fire
One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition Saturday afternoon after an apartment fire in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Young Street.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Backlund reaches career milestone in 5-2 win over Canadiens minus coach St. Louis
Calgary Flames' captain Mikael Backlund scored twice to reach a career milestone in a 5-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens who were without head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday.
-
Neighbours in Calgary armed standoff ‘wondered what was going on’
The morning after a 30-hour armed standoff ended with one man dead, several Calgary residents of the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood that was forced to shelter in place said that while they were shocked by the incident, they believe Calgary police handled it properly.
Edmonton
-
Lehkonen scores in OT as rolling Avalanche tip Oilers 3-2
It was the kind of thrilling ending expected from a potentially deep playoff preview.
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
-
Trump campaigns for GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio
Former President Donald Trump claimed that he -- not President Joe Biden -- will protect Social Security and warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses in November as he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio.
Regina
-
Annual Neil Squire Society's 'Princess Ball' returns to Regina
It was quite the fairy tale Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre as all the classic storybook Princesses and Princes were in Regina for the 4th annual ‘Princess Ball.’
-
Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire
A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.