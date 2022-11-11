Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal

Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.

Having the crowd back brought some emotion to the crowd.

Quebec Premier François Legault was among the dignitaries in attendance at the Montreal ceremony, which had added importance to this year with the war raging on in Ukraine, which Legault acknowledged.

"We'd like that it doesn't happen again but unfortunately what's happening now in Ukraine reminds us that need those people and to really thank those people who are there to defend democracy," the premier said.

The premier laid a wreath at the ceremony, also attended by the mayor and members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Events included a 21-gun salute, a flypast of two military helicopters, and the laying of wreaths. Traffic around Place du Canada will be restricted from 8 a.m. until about 1 p.m.

The ceremony in Montreal was one of many across Canada today, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

This is a developing story that will be updated.



