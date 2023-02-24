Refugee nearly separated from newborn in LaSalle due to car seat

A desperate plea from a new mother who was nearly forced to leave LaSalle Hospital without her baby has been answered by volunteers who help asylum-seekers in the Montreal area.

On Thursday night, Carolyn De Bien received a frantic text from a woman who she previously helped prepare for the hospital visit.

"The message was, 'Oh my God, for the love of God help me, they're making me leave the hospital at 11 o'clock tonight, and I do not have a car seat nor blankets. I don't know what to do,'" recalled De Bien.

The volunteer with Refugee Claimant Donations Montreal runs a flower shop in Griffintown, which doubles as a warehouse for donated items for newcomers.

"I got her everything she needed, except the car seat, which she got from somebody else not knowing it was expired," she said.

Members of the volunteer group sprang into action to help the woman track down the necessity within the tight timeframe.

"It was a very, very sad situation and very panicky," said De Bien.

It’s a situation that happens quite regularly, according to Melissa Caisse, who works with another charity called the Welcome Collective.

"Newborn car seats are a donation item that we're constantly in need of because families will not be allowed to leave the hospital unless they have a newborn car seat with which to take their baby home," said Caisse.

While newcomers have access to welfare, Caisse says the vast majority of the money goes towards rent, and there is little left over for food or additional baby items.

"On top of this, families are facing long waits for work permits right now," said Caisse. "It can be many months, it can be years. It depends on the situation of the family. So they're really stuck."

The Welcome Collective is currently in need of donated newborn car seats, as well as diapers, wipes and other supplies