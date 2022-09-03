Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding

As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.

Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting

Ukraine's and Europe's largest nuclear plant has stopped supplying Ukrainian-held territories with electricity, Kremlin-backed authorities said Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog continued their mission at the site.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon