MONTREAL -- The Red Cross confirmed Friday that it is setting up a hospital in LaSalle in the Jacques Lemaire Arena to treat residents from long-term care homes that are infected with COVID-19.

The original plan was to put patients in a heated tent outside of the LaSalle Hospital and be able to treat 25 patients, but the arena can hold more patients and was chosen as an alternative site.

"The temporary facility will make it possible to increase the capacity of the West Island of Montreal IUHSSC and optimize the delivery of care and services to seniors with COVID-19 on its territory," read a statement from the IUSSS.

In the area, the CHSLD LaSalle, Foralies LaSalle and Vigi home have all been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis with multiple residents testing positive for the virus.