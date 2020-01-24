MONTREAL -- Canadian food safety officials have issued a recall on certain milk products sold by Agropur Cooperative due to the presence of sanitizer.

Consumers who purchased the products listed below in Ontario and Quebec should not consume them:

BRAND PRODUCT SIZE UPC CODES Sealtest Skim Milk 2 L 64420001412 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest Skim Milk 4 L 64420001405 1490 FE08 Sealtest 1% Milk 4 L 64420001603 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% Milk 4 L 64420000774 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% Milk 1 L 64420000798 FE 08 (1490) L'ecole, c'est nourissant 2% Milk 150 mL 55872001068 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest 3.25% Milk 1 L 64420000244 FE 08 (1490)

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said in a statement released Friday night.

Even if the product does not look or smell spoiled, food contaminated with sanitizer residue should not be consumed, the CFIA warned.

Consumption of this product may cause nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.

The CFIA said one person has reported illness associated with consuming the products.

