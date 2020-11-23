MONTREAL -- Quebec's food inspection agency has issued a recall of the prepared food and baked goods sold at a Mont-Royal Ave. bakery, saying they weren't packaged and prepared in a way to ensure their safety.

The bakery is a single location of Les Moulins Lafayette, at 1481 Mont-Royal E., and the warning encompasses all products sold there through Nov. 23, this Monday.

The recalled products "were sold without a label and served by an attendant at the request of customers," said a notice issued by MAPAQ, the Quebec food safety agency.

The shop is voluntarily recalling the items. People who bought them are advised not to eat them but to return them to the store or throw them away.

Even if the products don't show signs of spoilage or have a suspicious smell, eating them may pose a health risk. However, no cases of illness have been reported to be associated with them.