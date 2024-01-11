RCMP conduct national security operation near Quebec City

MONTREAL
    The RCMP's national security team conducted a series of searches in the Quebec City area on Wednesday but the police force is remaining tight-lipped on the operation.

    Searches were done in Quebec City and Pont-Rouge, Noovo Info reported.

    Friday, RCMP spokesperson Erique Gasse issued a correction, saying the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) did not conduct a search at CFB Valcartier.

    "Investigators did not need to go there," he said of INSET, which is leading the investigation.

    While no arrests have been made, some people have been taken in for questioning, Gasse said Thursday.

    A prosecutor will decide whether or not any charges will be laid.

    Gasse would not say what the investigation is about. 

