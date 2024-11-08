Quebec Liberal leadership candidate Pablo Rodriguez receives several new endorsements

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leadership candidate Pablo Rodriguez received several new endorsements on Friday, including from former ministers in the Couillard and Bourassa governments.

A letter of support, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, signed by 40 people, include former ministers Martin Coiteux, Luc Fortin and Robert Poëti, who worked in Philippe Couillard's Liberal government.

Sam Elkas, former Minister of Public Safety and Transport under Robert Bourassa, is also among the signatories.

The current MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Desirée McGraw, who had already announced her support for Rodriguez, also signed the letter.

In the letter, the supporters stress that the party needs a leader who is "experienced, embodies Liberal values and knows how to win."

They say they believe Rodriguez is that person, someone who could follow in the footsteps of Jean Lesage, Lucien Bouchard and Jean Charest, former premiers who made their careers in Ottawa before leading Quebec.

"In 2015, 2019 and 2021, Pablo Rodriguez led three election campaigns in Quebec, and in each election he delivered the highest number of votes and MPs of all the parties. This achievement deserves to be highlighted," they argue.

They also said that Rodriguez made a number of breakthroughs for Quebec as a federal minister, including the Davie shipyard in Lévis, which was included in the National Shipbuilding Strategy in 2023.

"In 2026, Quebecers will have to make a choice. We have an important date with history. Pablo Rodriguez is the premier Quebec needs," they concluded.

The letter was also signed by several young Liberals who are members of the PLQ's Youth Commission.

The Liberals are meeting in Lévis this weekend to discuss the weight of the 16-25 age group in the choice of the party's new leader.

Rodriguez is up against several other candidates in the race for the party leadership, including Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin and former president and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, Charles Milliard, who also have support within the Liberal caucus.

The other two declared candidates, former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre and tax lawyer Marc Bélanger, still have no support within the caucus.

The leadership race officially begins in January 2025. The new party leader is expected to be chosen in the summer of that year.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2024.