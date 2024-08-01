RCMP bust Quebec lab producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills 25 times more powerful than fentanyl

The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.

The Mounties arrested four people after searching a home in Drummondville, Que. on Thursday. Three other homes were searched in Sherbrooke and Dixville.

RCMP officers dismantled the lab in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

"Searches also led to the seizure of significant quantities of chemicals used to manufacture illicit pills, one pill press as well as sophisticated equipment for large-scale production," the police said in a news release.

The investigation into the lab started in May by the RCMP's Federal Policing – Eastern Region Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

The four people who were arrested were released pending further legal proceedings. The RCMP said they may face charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), including production and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

The pills that were seized resembled real oxycodone pills and bore the M/30 inscription. Some of the counterfeit pills that were analyzed revealed they contained protonitazepyne but further analysis is needed, the Mounties said.

Health officials in Montreal warned the public about the drug in April. At the time, public health said it was starting to see the drug make the rounds and that it was responsible for at least one death.

In February, public health officials in Quebec City also issued a similar warning about the drug, saying that it posed a high risk of overdose and required several doses of the life-saving medication naloxone to counter its effects.