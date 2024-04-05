Montreal public health warns of counterfeit hydromorphone pills after fatal overdose

Montreal public health authorities are warning about counterfeit opioid pills that have been linked to several overdoses, including one death.

Health officials say they analyzed a number of white triangular pills with rounded corners that resemble eight-milligram hydromorphone pills that are sold under the brand name Dilaudid.

Officials say the pills look like pharmaceutical tablets but were found to contain synthetic opioids up to 25 times stronger than fentanyl.

The drugs found in the pills include protonitazepyne, N-desethyl isotonitazene, and nitazenes, which carry a high risk of overdose for people who unknowingly consume them.

Officials are asking street-drug users to take precautions such as not consuming alone or using supervised consumption sites.

They say naloxone is available in pharmacies and can be used when a person shows signs of an overdose, which include difficulty breathing, making a gurgling noise or not responding to pain or noise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.