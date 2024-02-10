New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health

Public health officials in Quebec City are warning the public about a new synthetic opioid 25 times more potent than fentanyl that was detected for the first time in the region this week.

Dr. Anne-Frédérique Lambert-Slythe, a public health physician in charge of harm reduction at the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, held a press conference Saturday morning to issue a warning about the presence of protonitazepyne in counterfeit oxycodone tablets, also known as oxy.

The green tablets, which read "80" and "OP," resemble the 80-milligram Oxycontin tablets available by prescription. However, because of the protonitazepyne contained in these illegal tablets, consuming "a small amount can cause an overdose," said Lambert-Slythe.

"There have been no fatal or non-fatal overdoses associated with this tablet yet in the Quebec City region," she said. "However, given the potency and the fact that it's in a tablet of something else, the risk of overdose is very high for people taking this pill."

According to the doctor, the substance was first detected in the Montreal area in the summer of 2023. Protonitazepyne is of concern because, as it is more potent, it is necessary to administer several doses of naloxone, the antidote to opioid overdoses, to reverse an overdose triggered by the drug.

Lambert-Slythe said it's safe to administer multiple doses of naloxone.

"When in doubt, give naloxone. There's no risk, no side effects of giving it," she said, adding that in the event of an overdose, emergency services should be called in addition to administering naloxone to the affected person since they will require further care.

The presence of this synthetic drug on the streets is also of concern to public health since it cannot be detected by the fentanyl detection strips that are distributed in community organizations. A laboratory analysis would instead be required.

Public health recommends people avoid taking the drug. However, if a person decides to do so, several steps can be taken, Lambert-Slythe said.

First, the person can go to a supervised consumption site or a substance verification service, which, even if they can't detect the substance, can advise the drug user.

The user should also have doses of naloxone with them and use it in the presence of others who also have naloxone and who could come to the user's aid in the event of an overdose.

Finally, the person should only use the drug in small doses and not take several different substances at the same time, which could exacerbate the risk of overdose, according to the doctor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 10, 2024.