Rawdon mayor wants deadly intersection changed

After multiple collisions have left people injured in the municipality of Rawdon, the mayor is now calling on the Transport Ministry to fix the deadly intersection.

"People are getting injured here, people are losing their lives," Mayor Raymond Rougeau said in an interview.

On Saturday, three people were injured when two vehicles crashed into each other.

"It's sickening to see," says Rougeau.

Back in April, a couple died after they were struck head-on while making a left turn.

"Bottom line, something has to change," the mayor said.

"[The] holiday just started. There are going to be more people on the road. Hopefully it doesn't happen again but if it does, I won't be surprised."

According to the mayor, part of the reason this intersection is so dangerous is because the speed limit on Route 348 is 90 km/h. He says that lowering the speed limit or adding a temporary median could be short-term solutions.