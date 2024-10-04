MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Port of Montreal: dockworkers and employers' association in mediation

    Containers stacked at the Port of Montreal and a truck driving nearby, photographed on September 19, 2023 (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi) Containers stacked at the Port of Montreal and a truck driving nearby, photographed on September 19, 2023 (The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi)
    The Maritime Employers Association and the union of 1200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal met in mediation for a few hours on Friday.

    Nothing came of the discussions, however.

    The day before, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service had summoned the parties to resume mediation at 11 a.m. on Friday, after the dockworkers returned to work following a three-day partial strike.

    The 320 dockworkers' strike affected Termont's Viau and Maisonneuve terminals.

    The collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2023, and negotiations began a year ago, in Sept. 2023.

    The dispute concerns wages, working hours and work-life balance. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2024.

