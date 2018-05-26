Ramirez, Ibarra help Minnesota United beat Impact 2-0
Minnesota United defender Francisco Calvo, right, takes the ball from Montreal Impact midfielder Ken Krolicki during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:08PM EDT
Christian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra scored and Minnesota United beat the Montreal Impact 2-0 on Saturday night for their second shutout of the season.
Ibson Barreto da Silva stole an errant pass in the attacking half, took a couple of dribbles and fed Ramirez at the top of the box, where he trapped it, turned and rolled it -- off the arm of sliding goalkeeper Evan Bush -- into the net in the 52nd minute to open the scoring.
Miguel Ibarra doubled the advantage in the 58th. Alexi Gomez's entry from the left flank was deflected by defender Rod Fanni to the top of the box where Ibarra beat Montreal's Daniel Lovitz to a loose ball, turned and lofted a left-footer into the top-left corner of the net.
The Impact (3-10-0) have lost four in a row -- all shutouts -- and eight of their last nine while being outscored 24-9 over that span.
Minnesota (5-7-1) snapped a three-game winless streak as Bobby Shuttleworth had three saves for his second clean sheet this season.
Minnesota won the only other meeting between the two franchises 3-2 on Sept. 16, 2017.
Latest Montreal News
- One man in custody in connection to Roxboro-Pierrefonds homicide
- Ramirez, Ibarra help Minnesota United beat Impact 2-0
- Some Irish-Canadian residents celebrate Irish abortion referendum result
- Three missing men in Mont-Carmel located by police
- CAQ Congress: Star candidate Nadine Girault was once a Liberal hopeful