Rainfall warning: Up to 50 mm for parts of southwestern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for several regions across southwestern Quebec.

Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Chibougamou

La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve

Mont-Laurier

Parent - Gouin Reservoir

Pontiac

Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in those regions by Wednesday morning. The rain, heavy at times, may also come with thunderstorms.

Environment Canada is warning that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

There is also a special weather statement concerning rainfall in the Gatineau area. In that region, Environment Canada warns of total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres, also ending early Wednesday morning.