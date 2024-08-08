MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Rainfall warning issued in Montreal

    Rain on a window. (Image source, Pexels) Rain on a window. (Image source, Pexels)
    Share

    Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.

    About 10 to 15 mm of rain is expected to fall Thursday evening, with a heavy downpour and a risk of thunderstorms predicted for Friday.

    "Rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 millimetres are expected," the agency notes. "Rainfall amounts could even reach 100 millimetres locally."

    Meteorologists with ECCC explain that the rain is due to a low-pressure system interacting with moisture associated with tropical storm Debby.

    "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the agency adds. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

    Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss

    A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News