Rainfall warning issued in Montreal

Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.

About 10 to 15 mm of rain is expected to fall Thursday evening, with a heavy downpour and a risk of thunderstorms predicted for Friday.

"Rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 millimetres are expected," the agency notes. "Rainfall amounts could even reach 100 millimetres locally."

Meteorologists with ECCC explain that the rain is due to a low-pressure system interacting with moisture associated with tropical storm Debby.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the agency adds. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.