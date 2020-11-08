An early morning race between two vehicles resulted in a series of collisions leaving at least two injured in Montreal.

At around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle travelling at a high speed ran a red light at the intersection of Grenet and Salaberry Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. The offending vehicle was struck by a taxi driving through a green light on Grenet.

“Following the high-velocity collision, the taxi vehicle collided with parked vehicles, as did the running vehicle,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police. “We are talking about ten vehicles in total that would have been involved.”

First responders discovered an unconscious 32-year-old man lying on the road and transported him to hospital in critical condition. The victim may have been a pedestrian, according to police.

Hospital staff say the 68-year-old taxi driver is in stable condition.

The driver at fault fled before police arrived, leaving his vehicle at the scene. The driver of the other car involved in the race never stopped.

“We are looking for the two drivers in this event,” said Brebant. “Investigators will attempt with surveillance cameras and information from witnesses to collect as much information as possible to locate these individuals”

A large security perimeter was erected in the area of the crash.

Rue de Salaberry has been closed in both directions between Lachapelle Street and O'Brien Boulevard. Grenet was closed between Mésy and Louisbourg Street.

-- This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Nov. 8, 2020.