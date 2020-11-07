MONTREAL -- There's speeding and then there's doing 167 in an 80 zone.

That's how fast a motorist was going early on Saturday morning on de la Cote du Pont in Ile d'Orleans when they were pulled over by two Surete du Quebec officers.

The 21-year-old male driver, who held a license that did not allow them to have any alcohol in their system, was arrested for impaired driving and failed a breathalyzer when taken to a nearby police station.

The driver received a $1,609 ticket and 18 demerit points for his excessive speed. He will also face charged of impaired capacity to drive.

The suspect is set to appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Jan. 28, 2021.