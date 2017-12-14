

CTV Montreal





Four years after it was first announced the city of Montreal has issued a tender for bids to undertake major work to renovate the Gilles Villeneuve racetrack.

The city of Montreal will pay $30 million of the $48 million pricetag to update the paddocks, the control tower, and other amenities.

The loges will be able to seat more 5,000 people, up from the current capacity of 1,800.

Construction is due to begin in June 2018, once next year's edition of the race is over, and be completed by April 2019.

That does throw a wrench in Mayor Valerie Plante's promise to have the 2018 edition of the Formula E race take place at the track instead of where it happened this summer around René Levesque and Papineau.

"For 2019, it's not possible," said Genevieve Boyer of the Parc Jean Drapeau Society.

"Considering the fact that we have moved events on Ile Notre Dame because of the other construction site that we have on Ile Ste. Helene for the construction of a new amphitheatre."

There are other locations around Montreal that have expressed an interest in hosting the event, including the operators of the St. Laurent Technopark.

Last year the city had to pay Formula One racing a $4 million penalty because work had yet to begin.

It's all part of the more than $190 million the city of Montreal is spending over a decade to keep the Formula One race in the city until 2029.