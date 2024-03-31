Queen Mary Rd. merchants say bus lane is hurting their businesses

The Queen Mary Road merchants association says a bus lane that was supposed to bring business is having the opposite effect and now owners are banding together to send a message to the borough mayor.

Over 15 years, the Yia Sou Greek Grill has built up a loyal clientele but in the past year it has noticed fewer people coming in the door. Owner Emmanuel Chatzidakis says it's because getting to the door is difficult.

Parking is prohibited between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekdays due to a designated bus lane. He says it's no coincidence their profits started to fall around the same time the bus lane was installed in 2022.

And he's not the only one affected.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Denise Roberts.