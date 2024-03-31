MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Queen Mary Rd. merchants say bus lane is hurting their businesses

    Share

    The Queen Mary Road merchants association says a bus lane that was supposed to bring business is having the opposite effect and now owners are banding together to send a message to the borough mayor.

    Over 15 years, the Yia Sou Greek Grill has built up a loyal clientele but in the past year it has noticed fewer people coming in the door. Owner Emmanuel Chatzidakis says it's because getting to the door is difficult.

    Parking is prohibited between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekdays due to a designated bus lane. He says it's no coincidence their profits started to fall around the same time the bus lane was installed in 2022.

    And he's not the only one affected.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Denise Roberts.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News