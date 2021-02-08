MONTREAL -- Preparations are underway for three mass vaccination centres to open on the island of Montreal in the coming weeks.

“At this stage, due to the limited supply of vaccines, the opening is still a few weeks away,” Barry Morgan, media relations specialist for the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal told CTV News.



It's still unclear when those vaccinations will begin.

“It is premature to set a date,” said Morgan.

The centres will be open for the general public to get their COVID-19 shot, by appointment.

They will be located on the Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal territory, specifically:

Decarie Square Shopping Centre (6900 Décarie Boulevard)

Office building at 7101 Parc Avenue

Bill-Durnan Arena (4988 Vézina Street).

The sites will operate seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Montrealers will be able to make appointments online, through the Clic Santé platform, or by telephone.

This is the second announcement about a mass COVID-19 vaccination centre for the public, after news last week the Palais des Congrès was gearing up to vaccinate up to 1,000 Montrealers a day.

“Being vaccinated remains the best defense against the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, head of the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

SHIPMENT DELAYS

Faced with growing concern and frustration over shipment delays, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tried to reassure Canadians additional doses were coming by mid-February, and that six million doses would be delivered to the country by the end of March.

So far, a little under a million Canadians have been vaccinated..

Despite the delays, Canadian health officials still expect to have enough doses to vaccinate all Canadians who want a shot by September.

Once more doses are received, Quebecers who fall into eligible groups will be able to book an appointment online for one of the mass vaccination centres.

According to the province’s ministry of health, vaccines will be available to the general public in the following order:

1. Quebecers 80 years of age and older

2. Quebecers 70-79 years of age

3. Quebecers 60-69 years of age

4. Adults under 60 who have a chronic disease or a health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID-19

5. Adults under 60 who provide essential services and have contact with people

6. The rest of the adult population

As of Tuesday, 259,188 Quebecers had received a vaccine against COVID-19, representing 2.7 per cent of the province’s population.