Quebec work safety commission launches guide for employing minors

As an increasing number of minors enter the workforce because of the labour shortage, Quebec's work safety commission (CNESST) is launching a summer campaign directed at the employers who hire them.

The CNESST has developed a guide to explain the rules, laws and standards for employing high school-age workers.

Businesses that employ young people more often, such as those related to retail, restaurants, hotels and food processing, "will be given special attention," the CNESST said Thursday.

According to the CNESST, "young people are particularly at risk of being victims of an occupational accident."

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 23, 2022.