Quebec will table new offer to public sector workers Wednesday afternoon

Quebec will table a new offer to public sector unions on Wednesday afternoon, the Common Front, made up of unions APTS, CSN, CSQ and FTQ, has confirmed.

The FIQ, meanwhile, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, has also confirmed that it will receive a new offer.

The announcement comes as the 420,000-member Common Front is scheduled to hold seven more strike days from Dec. 8 to 14. It has held four so far, all in November.

The FIQ, which is not part of the Common Front, is scheduled to hold further strike days from Dec. 11 to 14.

In December 2022, Quebec tabled its initial wage offer of 9 per cent over five years. This was subsequently increased to 10.3 per cent.

The FAE, which represents 66,000 teachers on strike since Nov. 23 and is also seperate from the Common Front, received its own offer on Monday evening.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2023.