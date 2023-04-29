Quebec wants to help businesses become 'senior friendly'

In less than 10 years, more than one in four consumers in the province will be 65 or older. That's more than 2 million customers who will need to be catered to.

Quebec recently announced the publication of a practical guide for merchants who want to advertise themselves as "senior-friendly."

Minister for Health and Seniors Sonia Bélanger's initiative aims to equip managers of businesses and shopping centres to "improve the experience of their senior clientele."

"This guide is a very relevant tool to support businesses in implementing measures that will make seniors feel welcome. In addition to deploying a respectful and sensitive approach to their needs, which constitutes an excellent practice of benevolence towards them, becoming an 'age-friendly' business makes it possible to gain the trust of customers and to maintain their loyalty," said Bélanger said in a press release.

She believes that senior customers "are distinguished by their great loyalty to businesses that offer them a service that meets their expectations" and that most of the measures proposed in the guide can be implemented at little or no cost.

These include wider, uncluttered circulation spaces, larger signage, seating areas, adapted customer service, and other adaptations.

" We're doing a lot of initiatives for the digital transition to better understand millennials. I don't see why we couldn't also highlight the needs of a segment of the population like this age group," said Quebec Chamber of Commerce Federation president and CEO Charles Milliard.