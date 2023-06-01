Quebec wants to force everyone to use the same charging standard for smartphones
The days of missing the right charger for your cellphone could be a thing of the past in Quebec.
A new bill tabled in the provincial legislature Thursday aims to amend the Consumer Protection Act to require universal charging for devices like smartphones and tablets.
According to Bill 29, An Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods, would give Quebec the "regulatory power to determine technical or manufacturing standards for goods, including standards for interoperability between goods and chargers."
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette introduced the bill.
The federal government already has its eyes set on a similar law. Tucked into the 2023 budget, the Liberal government announced plans to implement a standard charging port across Canada in order to save Canadians money and reduce electronic waste.
Last year, the European Parliament passed a law to force Apple and other cellphone manufacturers to adopt the USB-C charging standard, which is already used by many Android devices around the world. The new EU law will take effect on Dec. 28, 2024.
PROTECTIONS FOR CAR OWNERS
Bill 29 has other provisions aimed at protecting Quebec consumers, including forcing manufacturers to repair certain goods at "a reasonable price" to avoid having the consumer discard them all together.
If passed, it would also mandate consumers who purchase a vehicle to be entitled to an inspection free of charge before the end of the lease.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
'Tone-deaf': Singh slams Johnston's decision to not step down as foreign interference rapporteur
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston's refusal to heed the House of Commons' call for him to step down as 'tone-deaf.'
Air Canada suffering system-wide failure, flights operating at 'reduced rate'
Air Canada is experiencing a technical issue with its flight communications system, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
Air quality statements in place for Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Air quality statements have been issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia as wildfires continue burning in the province.
Here's how an upcoming warming pattern will impact Canada's weather, storm track
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
Jordan's royal wedding gets underway in ceremony packed with stars and deep symbolism
The wedding of Jordan's crown prince to the scion of a prominent Saudi family began on Thursday in a palace celebration that drew massive crowds and a mood of excitement around the kingdom, while presenting the young Hashemite royal as a new player on the global stage.
Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry
Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here's what to know.
It's time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.
