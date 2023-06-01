Quebec wants to force everyone to use the same charging standard for smartphones

The days of missing the right charger for your cellphone could be a thing of the past in Quebec.

A new bill tabled in the provincial legislature Thursday aims to amend the Consumer Protection Act to require universal charging for devices like smartphones and tablets.

According to Bill 29, An Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods, would give Quebec the "regulatory power to determine technical or manufacturing standards for goods, including standards for interoperability between goods and chargers."

Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette introduced the bill.

The federal government already has its eyes set on a similar law. Tucked into the 2023 budget, the Liberal government announced plans to implement a standard charging port across Canada in order to save Canadians money and reduce electronic waste.

Last year, the European Parliament passed a law to force Apple and other cellphone manufacturers to adopt the USB-C charging standard, which is already used by many Android devices around the world. The new EU law will take effect on Dec. 28, 2024.

PROTECTIONS FOR CAR OWNERS

Bill 29 has other provisions aimed at protecting Quebec consumers, including forcing manufacturers to repair certain goods at "a reasonable price" to avoid having the consumer discard them all together.

If passed, it would also mandate consumers who purchase a vehicle to be entitled to an inspection free of charge before the end of the lease.

This is a developing story. More details to come.