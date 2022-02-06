After an eventful weekend in Quebec City, most of the protestors demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions are packing up and heading home.

By 5 p.m. on Sunday less than a dozen trucks remained on the streets surrounding the National Assembly.

Police issued a warning to truck drivers earlier that day, advising that their rigs are parked illegally and they will be fined or worse should they fail to move.

“In the next few hours, the parking tolerance in connection with the event will be lifted,” Quebec City Police (SPVQ) said.

15 fines have been handed out since Saturday night for road safety, 17 have been handed out for parking illegally, and 7 for breaking municipal bylaws, including drinking in open air.

Martin Ross, a trucker from Beauce, Que., told the press earlier that he planned to leave Sunday night, noting that the convoy will head to Montreal if COVID-19-related public health measures are not dropped.

The Quebec government is set to relax more restrictions Monday, allowing cinemas, concert halls and indoor events to operate at 50 per cent capacity and allowing greater capacity limits for places of worship and funerals.

Ross said he will leave out of respect for residents and businesses concerned about the noise, adding that he needs to work.

"It's expensive to keep this thing running," he said.

Courtesy warnings from @SPVQ_police being given to truckers. An officer told demonstrator that was the last verbal warning—next it’s fines or being towed. Some say they aren’t leaving until mandates end, and @francoislegault & @JustinTrudeau resign. pic.twitter.com/YMev8q5YCe — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) February 6, 2022

CHECKING OUT AND MOVING ON

At 12 p.m. EST Sunday, around 20 semi trucks remained on site at the protest along with some pickup trucks. Traffic is open in both direction on one side of Rene-Levesque Blvd. Some protesters did laps on the roads that were open.

A handful of protesters who arrived Sunday on horseback and were asked to leave by police.

Organizer Bernard "Rambo" Gauthier gave a speech around 1 p.m. inviting protesters to leave and then return in two weeks when the city's annual Winter Carnival ends. He added that governments should reflect on their actions in the meantime.

Some protesters arrived in Quebec City on horseback and were spoken to by police. (Ian Wood/ CTV News)

Delta Hotel staff said around 200 people checked out of the hotel next to the National Assembly on Sunday morning. The majority of those staying at the hotel refused to wear masks though the hotel staff asked them to.

About 20 trucks leftover this morning. Honking started about an hour ago. Police has reopened traffic on one side of street. #cdnpoli #qcpoli (excuse the panorama pic) pic.twitter.com/ZxkifHss2E — Ian Wood (@iangwood) February 6, 2022

Saturday night was the first night when the three major trucker convoys met up in the provincial capital to protest the ongoing restrictions and mandates put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though tickets were handed out and one person was arrested, police say the protests have been peaceful. Police said Sunday that the arrested invidual was sought by police on an arrest warrant and that they were located at the protest site outside the National Assembly.