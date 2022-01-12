MONTREAL -- Quebec public health released new directives for people to get boosted "as soon as possible," including those who recently had COVID-19.

The directive comes as Quebec prepares to open eligibility for third doses to all Quebec adults on Friday.

"People who have contracted COVID-19 will be able to get the booster dose as soon as their illness resolves, that is, when the symptoms end," read the Wednesday announcement.

"In the current epidemiological context, it is recommended that all people who wish, including those who have recently had COVID-19, be able to obtain a booster dose against COVID-19 as soon as possible," it continued.

"The booster dose provides better protection against the Omicron variant."

This marks a change in public health guidance from the province. As of Wednesday, the government's online booking portal, Clic Santé, was still recommending people wait "eight weeks after the beginning of your symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test" before scheduling an appointment for a third dose of the vaccine.

CTV News has asked the Ministry of Health and Social Services to clarify the new recommendation.

The province also announced upcoming changes to the vaccine passport, which is now needed for entry into government alcohol and cannabis retailers, as well as restaurants and other environments which are presently closed.

Quebecers will soon need three doses to be considered "adequately protected" -- the status traditionally needed to enter those establishments.

The release did not specify exacly when the change will happen.

"When the entire population has had the opportunity to receive their booster dose, the 'adequately protected' status for the vaccine passport will increase to three doses," it read.