Quebec travellers seeking refunds for nearly six months resting hopes on province
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 11:15PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Travellers who couldn't afford the financial hit they took with cancelled trips in the pandemic are happy about the province's announcemen this week that it'll try to crack down on companies that won't give refunds.
Some people have been trying for nearly six months to get vacation packages refunded, while airlines have been offering only vouchers.
