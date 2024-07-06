Quebec travellers affected by Hurricane Beryl may be entitled to compensation

Quebec travellers whose vacations were disrupted by Hurricane Beryl could be reimbursed or compensated, the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) announced in a press release on Friday.

Tourists who have done business with an OPC-licensed travel agency may be eligible for a refund from the Fonds d'indemnisation des clients des agents de voyages (FICAV).

If they suffer losses, have not received tourist services, or are faced with unforeseen expenses due to exceptional weather conditions, such as the passage of a hurricane, expenses may be reimbursed after presenting invoices and supporting documents.

The OPC said travellers can contact its website for information on a possible claim, pointing out that the FICAV does not cover the losses of customers who may otherwise be compensated, for example, if they had travel insurance.

Travellers who paid for their stay with a credit card are also reminded to contact their card issuer to check whether they are covered by insurance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 5, 2024.