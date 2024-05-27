Quebec tornado warnings downgraded to severe thunderstorms

Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of being issued.

The Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe, Lachute and Upper Gatineau areas of Quebec were under tornado warnings just after 2 p.m. on Monday, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) downgraded those to severe thunderstorm warnings around 2:50 p.m.

The Greater Montreal area and other regions of the province are also under severe thunderstorm watches Monday afternoon.

A tornado watch was also issued in the Gatineau area and remains in effect as of 3 p.m.

Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms are likely to produce tornadoes. A watch is a step down from a warning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings

The agency notes the thunderstorm is expected to roll in starting Monday afternoon in Montreal, Laval, the South Shore and other regions.

Regions under a severe thunderstorm watch are as follows:

Lachute-Saint-Jerome

Lanaudiere

Laurentians

Metro Montreal-Laval

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant Park-Saint-Michel-des-Saints

Pontiac

Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe

Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau

Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon

While the "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours," said Environment and Climate Change Canada of the Montreal area.

Drivers are being advised to avoid using the road if possible.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the government department warns. "Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions favour the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Over 50,000 without power

Just after 2 p.m. on Monday, just under 60,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power, according to the state agency.

The majority of those customers were in the Montreal (over 31,000) and Monteregie (over 17,000) regions, with over 5,000 without power in the Eastern Townships.