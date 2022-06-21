Quebec to offer additional COVID-19 boosters to priority groups this fall
The Quebec Health Ministry states it is ready to offer additional COVID-19 boosters to certain priority groups starting late summer to early fall, around the same time as the annual flu vaccine campaign.
This comes after a recommendation by the Quebec Immunization Committee (CIQ) to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the following groups:
- People aged 60 and older;
- People aged five and older living with chronic disease, are immunocompromised or on dialysis;
- Health care workers;
- Pregnant women;
- Adults living in remote areas.
The committee recommends these people get an additional COVID-19 shot even if they have already received one or two booster doses in the spring of 2022.
There must be a minimum interval of three months after the previous dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.
The CIQ has also clarified the number of doses that constitute satisfactory immunity against COVID-19.
"The number of doses required for basic vaccination against COVID-19 varies according to age, medical history and history of confirmed infection," the committee notes. "For adults with no history of infection, a two-dose primary vaccination, followed by a booster dose, is the basic vaccination against COVID-19."
The CIQ notes this provides adequate protection against severe consequences "in the context of Omicron being the dominant variant. Subsequent doses will aim to restore immunity that may wane over time."
It notes COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered as part of periodic immunity-building campaigns and not based on the number of previous doses received or history of infection.
"If an individual has received the recommended doses for their baseline vaccination, they would only receive a booster dose if they are in one of the groups targeted for an immunity consolidation campaign,' the CIQ states.
The recommendation may be updated throughout the summer due to uncertainties regarding the circulation of influenza and COVID-19, as well as the effectiveness and availability of vaccines.
