Bilingual municipalities take action as Quebec’s native English speaking population falls
The 2021 Canadian census showed the number of Quebecers whose mother tongue is English has continued to decline, and several municipalities where native English speakers were once the majority have now fallen below the 50 per cent threshold.
As the mayor of the Laurentian town of Gore, Scott Pearce said he’s seen the decline first hand.
"When I took the job 20 years ago, the first few years we were over 50 per cent English. Now we’re down to about 20 per cent," he said.
It’s one of several communities in the Laurentians with deep English-speaking roots that has seen a decline. But the decline is also happening on the island of Montreal.
Depending on how you interpret the data from the latest census, cities such as Westmount, Pointe-Claire and Beaconsfield are already or on the verge of falling below 50 per cent.
Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, said these numbers aren’t surprising, but care should be taken in how they are interpreted.
"On the basis of mother tongue, they are decreasing across the board," he said. "And the government argues so is the percentage of francophones in some places is decreasing as well, because immigration, which is largely, from persons whose first language is neither English nor French, allophones, has risen and continues to increase."
Under the old language law, Bill 101, municipalities that fell below the 50 per cent English speaking threshold would automatically lose their bilingual status. But the new language law, Bill 96, allows municipalities that fall below the 50 per cent threshold to retain their status as long they pass a resolution to do so in council.
The Office de la langue française confirmed to CTV News that 48 of the municipalities where English was no longer the mother tongue of the majority adopted resolutions to keep their bilingual status.
That includes the town of Gore, as well as the Westmount, once considered an English-speaking bastion in the city.
"People were very, very concerned at the beginning when this, when this all sort of rolled out with the government because we were unsure of what it meant, what were the implications?" said Westmount Mayor Christina Smith.
She said keeping their status ensures tax bills, newsletters and other official city documents can be in English and French, something that is important to their elderly population. All communications with the government are only in French, something Smith supports, adding that the number of bilingual residents in Westmount is steadily growing.
"We’re really involved in people's lives and we're, you know, they're dealing with us on permits, on where they're going to park their car, how they're going to manage their homes, what soccer or hockey team their kid is going to play on," she said. "I’m proud to live in a city that is totally bilingual."
Pearce agrees.
"I have my nine municipalities that I represent and five of us have our bilingual status," he said. "We always say we don't have an English community or a French community. We just have our community and we get along and it's not an issue."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post strike: Union 'extremely disappointed' in latest offer, negotiator says
A negotiator for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says the latest offer from Canada Post to end the ongoing strike shows the carrier is moving in the "opposite direction."
An archbishop's knock formally restores Notre Dame to life as winds howl and heads of state look on
France's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is formally reopening its doors on Saturday for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019.
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
Why finding the suspected CEO killer is harder than you might think
He killed a high-profile CEO on a sidewalk in America’s largest city, where thousands of surveillance cameras monitor millions of people every day.
Sask. doctor facing professional charges in circumcision case
A Saskatoon doctor has been accused of unprofessional conduct following a high-cost adult circumcision that included a request for the patient to text unsecured post-op pictures of his genitals.
Man arrested after 16-hour standoff with Barrie police seeks to be released from custody
The 43-year-old man taken to hospital in distress following a 16-hour armed standoff with Barrie police last month is seeking bail.
Facing the holidays without family ties or the romantic partner of your dreams? Here's how to make this season fulfilling
While the holiday season is often a time rich with cheer love and family connections, it can also be a painful reminder of what once was.
Quebec City bus driver arrested for drunk-driving after collision
A Réseau de transport de la capitale (RTC) bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being involved in a collision in Quebec City late Friday evening.
Invasive species could be hiding in your Christmas decor. Here's how to stop the spread
Make sure to look through your holiday decorations, as Christmas trees, wreaths, and other natural decor can have invasive insects, eggs, and plants that pose a threat to local ecosystems and the economy.
Toronto
-
Three people taken to hospital after triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto Police are on the scene of shooting that has sent three people to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Striking Canada Post workers continue annual Santa letter tradition, while also helping Toronto food bank
Striking postal workers in Toronto’s west end are giving their time this holiday season to bring smiles to the faces of children in the community, while also helping their local food bank.
-
‘Hazardous’ driving conditions possible in GTA Saturday amid expected snow: Environment Canada
Those getting around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) today may want to use a bit of extra caution on the roads.
Ottawa
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter travel advisory is in effect for Ottawa. It was issued by Environment Canada Saturday morning and will be in effect starting this afternoon until Sunday morning.
-
Here are some creative and cost-efficient ways to wrap gifts this holiday season
Wrapping your holiday gifts can be done uniquely and elegantly using household items without breaking the wallet, says an Ottawa expert.
-
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon airs Saturday on CTV
A beloved yearly tradition, the Christmas Daddies Telethon airs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, on CTV.
-
Fortress of Louisbourg in Nova Scotia brings Christmas past into the present
The Fortress of Louisbourg Association and Parks Canada are encouraging visitors to see the historic site in the winter with a Christmas concert series.
-
N.L.
-
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Dec. 7 marks the first Saturday of December, which means it is time for the annual CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon. Here is what you need to know.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Sault, Sudbury, North Bay
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and North Bay.
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
London
-
Wingham emergency department closed Saturday
The Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department will be closed temporarily Saturday until 7 p.m.
-
Homeless encampments buried in snow, city hall’s response falling short
The absence of a Winter Response to Homelessness this year means more Londoners endured this week’s snowstorm in tents and make-shift shelters.
-
SIU: driver that fled OPP traffic stop in Arva fatally injured
The SIU says OPP tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Arva on Saturday night. Investigators say the vehicle sped away, then crashed into another vehicle.
Kitchener
-
-
Police seek tips in Waterloo break-in
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a break-and-enter at a Waterloo business.
-
Windsor
-
Man arrested after livestreaming sexual abuse of child
The Windsor Police Service say they’ve arrested a 29-year-old man after the sexual abuse of a child was livestreamed on social media.
-
'I do think it is extraordinary': Law community expresses concern over notwithstanding clause threat
Hundreds of professionals within the law community have expressed concern with the premier’s threat of using the notwithstanding clause to back new legislation promising a crackdown on encampments.
-
No impaired drivers found during R.I.D.E check: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service conducted multiple Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs across the city Friday night.
Barrie
-
One dead in three-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a three-vehicle overnight collision in Caledon, which resulted in the death of one driver.
-
Blue Mountain opens for ski season
Blue Mountain Ski Resort officially opened for the ski season on Saturday with two lifts, seven runs and one terrain park in operation.
-
OPP make arrests in three impaired driving incidents in one night
Three drivers are facing multiple charges after OPP responded to three different reported impaired driving incidents in the same night in Orillia.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP warn of credit card scam involving fake taxi
Mounties in Burnaby are warning residents about a bank card scam that tries to dupe people by using a fake taxi.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall, freezing rain warnings for parts of B.C.
Wintery weather is in store for parts of B.C.’s Interior over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Resilient Vancouver Canucks making multi-goal comebacks routine
Falling behind has become a habit for the Vancouver Canucks this season. Making a big comeback has, too.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
-
Long time coming: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives at final stop in Vancouver
Pop superstar Taylor Swift greeted some 55,000 eager fans in downtown Vancouver Friday with what’s become a familiar opening line.
-
Four-year-old superhero inspires smiles at B.C. long-term care home
While he’s not faster than a speeding bullet, nor more powerful than a locomotive, this four-year-old is proving to be a superhero.
Winnipeg
-
Major Manitoba fossil milestones highlight the potential for future discoveries in the province
A trio of fossil finds through the years helped put Manitoba on the mosasaur map, and the milestone of those finds have all been marked in 2024.
-
Family, store employee evacuate by Winnipeg police in Friday morning fire
Five people, including a family of four, were evacuated by police and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue Friday morning.
-
Cops and taxes could be highlights of the next Winnipeg budget
Higher property tax hikes and more cops could be coming in next week's city budget.
Calgary
-
Calgary company steps up to help grieving family with free furnace after fatal carbon monoxide poisoning
A Calgary furnace company stepped up big time Friday to help a Calgary family grieving the loss of a loved one.
-
Calgarians panicked as Canada Post strike enters fourth week
The impacts of the Canada Post strike are ramping up as other shippers pause their pick-ups to clear growing backlogs.
-
Storybook Theatre extends holiday run of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ into 2025
If you weren’t able to get a ticket to Storybook Theatre’s holiday production of Beauty and the Beast, the theatre offered renewed hope Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Something quite majestic': Migrating hawks get second chance at local animal rescue
A pair of birds not often seen in Edmonton have been given a new lease on life, thanks to a local animal rescue.
-
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Bill fast-tracking resort development sets 'problematic' precedent, critics say
A bill giving Alberta’s government power to reclassify land in provincial parks for the development of all-season resorts has some concerned about environmental impacts and the “problematic” precedent it sets by allowing the province to bypass existing legislation.
Regina
-
Sask. woman killed after vehicle crashes into bottom of embankment: RCMP
A 50-year-old woman from Hudson Bay, Sask. was killed after the vehicle she was in left the roadway on Highway 9 on Friday.
-
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under winter storm warning with freezing rain, heavy snow forecasted
A winter storm warning has been issued for the city of Saskatoon and parts of west central Saskatchewan by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
-
