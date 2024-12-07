Man arrested for DUI after car crashed into Mile-End restaurant
A man was arrested for drunk driving after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and hitting three parked cars before skidding off and crashing into a Thai restaurant in Montreal's Mile-End neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Police say they got a call at 3:35 a.m. about the collision at the corner of Bernard Avenue and St-Urbain Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the 37-year-old driver was still in the car, which was trapped in the damaged building. The car was extracted, and the driver was brought to hospital for minor injuries before being arrested for driving under the influence.
Because the restaurant was closed at the time of the crash, there were no other injuries.
At least three residents of the apartments above the restaurant were evacuated and taken into the Red Cross's care. A building inspector will have to assess the structural damage before they can go back home safely.
St-Urbain Street was briefly closed overnight but has since reopened.
