Legault in France for the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral

Quebec Premier François Legault is in France for the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral.

Legault is one of the dignitaries invited to the ceremony, which starts Saturday evening around 7 p.m. (1 p.m. Quebec time). Hundreds of personalities, heads of state, bishops and priests have been invited — including the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prince William of the British Royal Family.

The plane carrying Trump landed at Orly airport on Saturday morning. Twenty or so French government security agents were tasked with ensuring his safety alongside the secret services, according to French national police. A special French police van also provided anti-drone protection for Trump's convoy.

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, will not be attending the weekend's ceremonies, but sent a message to the archbishop of Paris, which is due to be read out at the start of the celebrations.

After five years of work, the Notre-Dame Cathedral is rising from the ashes, following the fire on April 15, 2019 that ravaged the 861-year-old historic monument.

“In front of the whole world, we will celebrate the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris to the public. The cathedral will be returned to Parisians, to all of us, to Catholics the world over,” said French President Emmanuel Macron during his address to the nation on Thursday.

“This project, which we thought impossible on this evening in April 2019, well, we've done it. It's proof that we know how to do great things, that we know how to do the impossible, and the whole world admires us for it,” said Macron, who will welcome the dignitaries before the ceremony.

Legault also took advantage of his visit to the French capital to meet Quebec's delegate general in Paris, Henri-Paul Rousseau. The two men discussed the political situation in France and the United States, according to a tweet published by Legault Saturday on social network X.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not make the trip. He was due to attend a community event in Montreal, according to his official schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 7, 2024.

-

With files from The Associated Press.