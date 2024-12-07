MONTREAL
    • Quebec Conservative Party leader hospitalized after heart trouble

    Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press) Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
    The leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ), Éric Duhaime, announced on social networks on Saturday morning that he had been admitted to hospital for a heart problem.

    “Some news is more unpleasant than others,” said Duhaime on X, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

    “Last night, I had a heart attack. Rest assured. I'm fine now. My husband immediately took me to hospital, where the medical staff took very good care of me.”

    The politician was optimistic about his state of health, explaining that the medical staff were confident that he would make a full recovery.

    Duhaime went on to say that he wanted to take a step back and rest for the next few weeks.

    “Our body sometimes sends us little signals that we have to listen to in order to take a little respite. That's what I intend to do over the next few weeks, with a view to returning to full fitness for a big 2025 Conservative year,” he wrote.

    Last month, Duhaime indicated he would seek the opinions of party members in the Quebec riding of Arthabaska about running in the fall 2025 byelection and compete for a seat in the National Assembly. The party leader lost his seat last election and hopes, with a candidacy in the Centre-du-Québec riding, to be able to re-enter the Salon Bleu.

    With his health catching up with him, Duhaime's political agenda will probably have to be put on ice for a while.

     This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 7, 2024.

