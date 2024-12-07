MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Superior Court authorizes class action against junior hockey league

    The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal on March 27, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    On Saturday, the Quebec Superior Court authorized a class action lawsuit aimed at compensating all minors who suffered abuse while playing in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

    The goal is to obtain financial compensation for those who were abused by coaches, players or any other person involved in the minor hockey circuit.

    Another $15 million is being claimed in punitive and exemplary damages.

    Victims may opt out of this class action if they wish, or may use a pseudonym to remain anonymous.

    This authorization does not apply to any other class action brought by Daniel Carcillo, Garett Taylor and Stephen Quirk against the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), the QMJHL, the Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Western Junior Hockey League and their teams regarding the systematic abuse of players playing in these leagues.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Dec. 7, 2024.

