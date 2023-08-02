Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products as of Oct. 31

The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31.

A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.



Quebec also wants to regulate certain product characteristics that may make them attractive to young people.

The government said these new regulations are designed to better protect the health of Quebecers, especially young people, who are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of vaping and smoking.



