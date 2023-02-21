Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition

An anti-tobacco coalition in Quebec wants something done about vape stores it says are disguising their intent with candy to attract teenagers.

The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors.

Under Quebec law, minors are not permitted to enter specialized vaping stores. By adding sweet treats, the stores fall under convenience store regulations, and kids under the age of 18 can enter.

"The transformation of specialty stores that offer only vaping products into businesses that also specialize in offering candy is clearly a business calculation," said coalition spokesperson Flory Doucas. "They obviously believe that there would be greater financial benefits in exposing young people to the offer of vaping products surrounded by candy flavours compared to simply serving a clientele of adult vapers."

The coalition has sent a letter to Health Minister Christian Dubé, urging him to act on the matter.

The only products visible from the street at EuroVap Montreal on Ste. Catherine Street East, for example, are candies, soda and gum. However, the store is an e-cigarette store selling accessories and vape products.

In Quebec, minors cannot buy or sell e-cigarettes. The government says vape use "among adolescents has been growing in the past few years."

Canadian Tobacco Alcohol and Drugs surveys in 2013 and 2017 showed Quebec high school students' e-cigarette use increased from six to 10 per cent. The survey data from 2019 is not available.

Quebec's 2015 Tobacco Control Act also prohibits e-cigarette advertising, display, and access to minors.

"The ministry is aware that the vaping products industry is in constant transformation and remains vigilant to ensure strict compliance with the Tobacco Control Act," Health Ministry spokesperson Robert Maranda said.

The coalition says that tightening laws would not be sufficient, as young people will find ways to get the products.

"The key is to prevent situations and circumstances that encourage the temptation and the desire to vape," said Doucas. "This first and foremost requires a framework that prevents the trivialization of such products."

Doucas would like vape flavours banned, as they are in cigarettes.

"Adding flavours to the liquids used in electronic cigarettes is, however, permitted by law, whereas it is prohibited for tobacco products," the Quebec law reads.

In Canada, Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories banned all e-cigarette flavours aside from tobacco. In BC, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, flavoured vaping liquids are restricted to specialty vape shops.

In addition to banning flavours in Quebec, the coalition is also advocating for:

A limit on nicotine levels to 20 mg/ml;

A max cap on liquid volumes in bottles and cartridges;

Standardized packaging;

Warning requirements about health risks related to vaping;

The prohibition of any technology allowing information to be communicated for a non-certified device;

The introduction of a fee-based licensing system for sale, distribution and importation of vaping products; and

Specialty stores to precisely define and describe what they are selling.

The coalition's recommendations mirror those made by the Quebec institute of public health (INSPQ), which added the suggestion to add or increase taxes on vaping products.

Dubé said in 2020 that he intends to focus on the flavour prohibition and limiting the nicotine concentration of all vaping products.

"The implementation of measures to better regulate vaping is necessary," he said in a news release. "With the growing popularity of vaping products, especially among young people, it is imperative that action is taken to prevent a new generation from becoming addicted to nicotine through these products. The recommendations concerning flavours and aromas, as well as the maximum nicotine limit, are of particular concern to us."