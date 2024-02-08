Quebec teachers' union FSE ratifies agreement in principle with the government
The Quebec teachers' union federation (FSE) has now ratified the agreement in principle reached with Quebec City, after holding its last members' meeting on Wednesday evening.
"We can already say that for the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement, the agreement will be accepted," said FSE president Josee Scalabrini.
The precise percentage of support, however, will only be shared at the FSE Federal Council meeting next week.
The FSE, which is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), represents 95,000 elementary and secondary teachers, or 60 per cent of them.
Although she could not yet give a precise percentage of support, Scalabrini said that the FSE's votes will not be as close as those of the FAE, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement.
However, Scalabrini sent a similar message from her 95,000 members: "There is great disappointment in the fact that this government has not heard the teachers' pleas."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 8, 2024.
