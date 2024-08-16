Quebec teacher shortage: 5,704 positions need to be filled, minister says

With just a few days to go before the start of the new school year, Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced on Friday that there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled.

This is some 2,800 fewer than at the same time last year, he said at a press conference in Montreal to give an update on vacancies in schools.

"What I'm announcing today is positive," said the Minister.

However, the education labour shortage remains a major issue, as the network will have to take in up to 20,000 more students this year than last, according to Drainville.

Of the 5,704 teaching positions to be filled, 1,406 are regular full-time positions, and 4,298 are contract positions, of which 1,144 are full-time and 3,154 are part-time, he added.

In recent days, unions have pointed out that despite signing new collective agreements, the education network is still struggling with a staff shortage "at all levels."