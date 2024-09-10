A woman in her sixties found dead in Sainte-Julienne, Que.

Provincial police (SQ) discovered the body of a woman in her sixties at a residence in the municipality of Sainte-Julienne, located in Lanaudière.

SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said that emergency services were called to a residence on Chemin des Amis at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found the woman unconscious, with visible signs of injury and violence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators and forensic technicians were dispatched to analyze the scene and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.