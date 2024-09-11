MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman in hospital after stabbing in Montreal's Sud-Ouest

    A woman in her 20s is in hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A woman in her 20s is in hospital after being stabbed in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A woman in her 20s is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough Tuesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 10:30 p.m. about the incident on Notre-Dame Street near Greene Avenue.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who had injuries to her upper body.

    She was transported to hospital, but her life is not considered to be in danger.

    There have been no arrests, and investigators are onsite to determine the events leading up to the assault.

