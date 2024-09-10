Nearly half of Canadians want federal election after NDP-Liberal agreement ends, poll suggests

Following the announcement of the end of the NDP-Liberal confidence and supply agreement, a new national survey reveals that 47 per cent of Canadians would support calling a federal election to be called, while only 34 per cent would prefer not to.

The Léger poll, conducted from Sept. 6 to 8, also shows the Conservative Party maintaining its lead with 45 per cent of the vote nationally, followed by the Liberal Party at 25 per cent and the New Democratic Party (NDP) at 15 per cent.

More than half of Canadians, 54 per cent, said they believe that Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party will win the next federal election. In comparison, only 15 per cent think Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party will win.

According to the survey, Conservative voters are more likely to want an election to be called.

In Quebec, only 37 per cent of voters want an election, compared to 59 per cent in Alberta, which had the highest percentage of respondents supporting the idea.

Moreover, if a federal election were held today, 34 per cent of Quebecers said they would vote for Yves-François Blanchet's Bloc Québécois, while the Conservatives and Liberals tied at 25 per cent each, and 11 per cent of voters would choose the NDP.

Around one-third of Canadians (38 per cent) would like the next election to be this fall, while the same proportion (37 per cent) would like the election in October 2025, as planned.

Among Canadians who want a federal election to be called, 69 per cent would like to have it this fall.

The survey also revealed that two out of three Canadians, or roughly 65 per cent, lack confidence in Trudeau's ability to govern with the NDP support, with 40 per cent saying they are not confident at all.