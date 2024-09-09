Large section of Metropolitain Expressway to close for repairs due to past shoddy work

The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) westbound will be closed starting Friday night for paving work. Transport Quebec confirmed that the closure is necessary to repair shoddy work done in 2021 and 2022.

The ministry recommends that motorists avoid the area.

Transport Quebec said it hired Roxboro Excavation Inc. in 2021 to repave the 11 km stretch between Provencher Boulevard and Cavendish Boulevard.

However, after the work was completed, the ministry discovered that the contractor had used an incorrect asphalt mix that created the appearance of a wet surface, which impacted road safety.

Moreover, the ministry explained that the contractor agreed to redo the work at thier own expense in 2022, but after delivery, quality inspectors once again found they used the wrong mixture.

As a result, from 11:59 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, the westbound section of the Metropolitain Expressway between the Laurentides interchange and Cavendish Boulevard will be closed.

Once again, the contractor agreed to redo the work at thier own expense.

In May, Roxboro Excavation did a first section on the westbound side of the Metropolitain Expressway. This weekend, they will redo the remaining 7.4 km of road.

The ministry added that it often works with Roxboro Excavation and said these mistakes are uncommon.

Moreover, since the contractor is covering the cost of repairs, this issue will likely not impact their ability to get contracts in the future.

Transport Quebec said it expects “considerable congestion” over the weekend.

Traffic will be diverted onto the service road (Côte-de-Liesse Road). The ministry also noted that the closure could be delayed in bad weather, particularly rain.

Motorists are encouraged to consult Quebec 511 to plan their trips accordingly.